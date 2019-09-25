Raymond C. Ruff

Service Information
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
24523-1803
(540)-586-3304
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Land Cemetery
Obituary
Raymond Clarence Ruff, Sr., 68 of Bedford, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of the late Wallace Munford Ruff and Ruby Virginia Overstreet Ruff. He is survived by his wife, Linda Miller Ruff; son, Raymond C. Ruff, Jr.; daughter, Angela R. Shepherd. A graveside service was conducted on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1 PM in Holy Land Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
