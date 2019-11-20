Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond D. Forgie. View Sign Service Information Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office 317 W Main St Bedford , VA 24523 (540)-586-7360 Graveside service 11:00 AM Walnut Grove Union Church Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Daniel â€œBuddyâ€ Forgie, 90, left his earthly home to join his loved ones on November 15, 2019. Those that went before him were his wives, Hazel and Annie Mae; son, Daniel; brothers, Bill, Eddie, David; sister, Alice; and step-son, Carey. Buddy was born in Goose Creek Valley, Montvale, VA to William â€œRayâ€ and Bonnie Bell Forgie. He joined the Navy on November 1, 1951 and was discharged on October 30, 1958. Buddy was a loving father and step-father. He loved spending his time with his family and friends. He is survived by four sisters, Mary Sue, Nancy, Ruby, and Iva; step-children, Roger Fizer (Reva), David Fizer (Donna), Kathy St. Clair, Theresa Loyd (Chuck); step-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Walnut Grove Union Church. Family received friends from 5:00 - 7:00, on Tuesday, November 19, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Walnut Grove Union Church, 6867 Pike Rd, Montvale, VA 24122 in memory of Buddy. The family would like to thank the staff on 1 South and 1 West at Friendship Health and Rehab for the loving care shown to our step-dad and mom during their stay at Friendship. We are forever grateful. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019

