Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Everett Citty, 87, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Centra Lynchurg General Hospital. He was born in Bedford, VA on November 14, 1931. A son of the late David Elmer Citty and Louise Bush Citty. In addition to his parents Raymond was preceded in death by five sisters, Maxine Pierce, Audrey Spradlin, Mildred Pistilli, Barbara Martin and Carolyn Sue Lodge. He was a very highly respected businessman and pillar in the Bedford community and surrounding areas. He was the Owner and Operator of Citty Ford, Inc. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. Raymond was a lifelong member of Bedford Presbyterian Church. He loved his family and his community. He also served on numerous boards throughout Bedford, was a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge #95 of Bedford, Bedford Moose Lodge #1897, Ducks Unlimited, NRA, and the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elk. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew him. Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Emilie Jane Angel Citty; his three daughters, Tamra Leigh Citty Routon and special friend, Donald Thaxton, Karen Rae Citty and Kelly Angel Citty Smith and husband, Michael â€œSmittyâ€ Smith; four granddaughters, Hannah, Morgan, Mariah and Emilie; four grandsons, Raymond, Thomas, Michael and Cooper. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and so many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Raymondâ€™s memory please consider the , Alzheimerâ€™s Association or . A funeral service and celebration of Raymondâ€™s life was conducted at 1:00pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Bedford Presbyterian Church with Rev. John T. Salley officiating. Burial followed in Virginia Memorial Park. The family received friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm prior to the service also at the church. Following the graveside service, the family received friends at the home of Mike and Kelly Smith. To send condolences online please visit



Raymond Everett Citty, 87, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Centra Lynchurg General Hospital. He was born in Bedford, VA on November 14, 1931. A son of the late David Elmer Citty and Louise Bush Citty. In addition to his parents Raymond was preceded in death by five sisters, Maxine Pierce, Audrey Spradlin, Mildred Pistilli, Barbara Martin and Carolyn Sue Lodge. He was a very highly respected businessman and pillar in the Bedford community and surrounding areas. He was the Owner and Operator of Citty Ford, Inc. He was also a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. Raymond was a lifelong member of Bedford Presbyterian Church. He loved his family and his community. He also served on numerous boards throughout Bedford, was a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge #95 of Bedford, Bedford Moose Lodge #1897, Ducks Unlimited, NRA, and the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elk. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew him. Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Emilie Jane Angel Citty; his three daughters, Tamra Leigh Citty Routon and special friend, Donald Thaxton, Karen Rae Citty and Kelly Angel Citty Smith and husband, Michael â€œSmittyâ€ Smith; four granddaughters, Hannah, Morgan, Mariah and Emilie; four grandsons, Raymond, Thomas, Michael and Cooper. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and so many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Raymondâ€™s memory please consider the , Alzheimerâ€™s Association or . A funeral service and celebration of Raymondâ€™s life was conducted at 1:00pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Bedford Presbyterian Church with Rev. John T. Salley officiating. Burial followed in Virginia Memorial Park. The family received friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm prior to the service also at the church. Following the graveside service, the family received friends at the home of Mike and Kelly Smith. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com . Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.