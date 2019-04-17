Raymond Karl Kasey, age 57, departed from life peacefully at home on Monday, April 15, 2019.Â He was born on January 22, 1962 to Julia Johnson Kasey and the late Irving Coleman Kasey. Raymond attended Bedford County Public School and graduated from Liberty High School with the Class of 1980. After high school he worked numerous jobs but found his passion in the trucking industry. For over 30 years he rode and up down the highways of Virginia and across the United States hauling materials.Â For several of those he owned and operated his own company: Kasey Trucking, LLC. Sorely missed already, left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pamela, one son, Kevin Kasey of Bedford, two daughters, Lauren (Alphonso) Calloway of Goode and Victoria Burdette of Roanoke, his loving mother, Julia Kasey, one sister, Valerie Coston of Roanoke, and two brother-in-laws William Holland of Bedford and Anthony Craighead of Philadelphia, PA, 10 grandchildren (1 preceded him in death), aunts, uncles, and host a of other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond K. Kasey.
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road
Bedford, VA 24523-4104
(540) 586-9167
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019