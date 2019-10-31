Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Creasy. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Dickie) Creasy of Bedford, VA went home to be with the Lord on October 19th, 2019 at the age of 71 while surrounded by family and friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by his father Harry Creasy, mother Anita Creasy, and his first wife Delores Martin Creasy. He was a faithful member of Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church and worked in Maintenance at Rubatex and Bedford Memorial Hospital but most know he was also a cattle farmer. He will be missed by many and is survived by his wife Patsy Ashwell Creasy, his son Jay Creasy, daughter Blaine Creasy, her husband Adrian Maver and their two children Greyson and Adaline. His step-daughter Alison Tuck and her husband Edgar (Pedro) and their three children Aaron, Davis, and Laura Lee. Also surviving are his sister Sheila Nunweiler and brothers Mark and Larry Creasy. Visitation was be held Oct 22nd from 6-8 pm and a service was at 11am on Oct 23rd at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SR FFA Alumni & Supporters, 1784 Isle of Pines Drive, Moneta, VA 24121 or the Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.



