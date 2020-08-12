Richard Robert Rice, 89 of Huddleston, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was a son of the late William Austin Rice and Mary Jane Nunn Rice. He is survived by his wife, Noreen Roberts Rice; sons, Richard Rice, Jim Rice, Raymond Rice, Russell Rice, Frederick Rice, Ronald Rice; daughters, Noreen Rice, Linda Wendell, Sandy Soden. A graveside service was conducted on at 10 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Patmos United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.