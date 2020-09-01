1/1
Richard V Goode Sr.
Richard Vernon Goode Sr., 79, of Huddleston passed from this life on to his reward on Saturday, August 29. He was preceded in death by his mother Nannie Susan Ashwell Goode and father Marion Goode. Left to honor his memory are his wife of 54 years Patricia Turner Goode, his son Richard Vernon Goode, Jr., daughter in-law Tracy Blankenship Goode, and grandchildren Samuel Thomas Goode and Rachel Lynn Goode. A graduate of Huddleston High School, Vernon served on the Bedford County Sheriff's Department as a jailer, road deputy, and retired at rank of Lieutenant after 27 years. He then drove a fuel truck for Southern States Bedford Co-Op and later was a dump truck driver for F&B Contractors. Throughout his life Vernon enjoyed trips with family and friends on his bus, farming, and was an avid NASCAR fan. Vernon had a hearty laugh and enjoyed telling stories of his adventures. He was a Mason, former Lions Club member, Saunders Ruitian Club member and lifelong member of Saunders Volunteer Fire Company. The family received friends on Monday, August 31st from 5-7 P.M. at Updike Funeral Home in Bedford, VA for the viewing. The funeral was held at Staunton Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 1st, starting at 10 A.M. for visitation. The service was held at 11 A.M., with interment following the service at Staunton Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Vernonâ€™s memory are encouraged to consider a contribution to Staunton Baptist Church or Saunders Volunteer Fire Company. The family is forever grateful for the support they have received from wonderful friends and family over the last few months. We are truly blessed. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
Memories & Condolences

