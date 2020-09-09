1/
Richard W. Woodward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard William Woodward, 84 of Forest, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was a son of the late Jacob Woodward and Lottie Peyton Woodward. He is survived by his wife, Viola Jenkins Woodward; three sons, Steven A. Woodward, Gary F. Woodward, Kenneth M . Woodward; daughter, Pamela S. Irby. A funeral service was conducted on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Leesville Road Baptist Church. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral HomeÂ & Cremation Service, Bedford.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved