Richard William Woodward, 84 of Forest, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was a son of the late Jacob Woodward and Lottie Peyton Woodward. He is survived by his wife, Viola Jenkins Woodward; three sons, Steven A. Woodward, Gary F. Woodward, Kenneth M . Woodward; daughter, Pamela S. Irby. A funeral service was conducted on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Leesville Road Baptist Church. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral HomeÂ & Cremation Service, Bedford.