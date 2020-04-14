Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky. Butler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ricky â€œPee Weeâ€ Butler, 61, of Huddleston, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 28, 1958, in Gary, Indiana, a son of the late Lewis Alexander Butler and Mary Elizabeth Sutton Butler. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Cecil â€œReddâ€ Butler. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Karen Sue Butler; three brothers, William Schiable, Walter Butler, and Charles Butler; a sister, Dianna Hall and significant other, Roy Blackwell; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Joshua Crowell; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Kelly Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Justin Butler and Ruth Barbour; grandchildren, Julian Spence, Whitney Crowell, Elijah Crowell, Braylon Butler, Ryan Dempsey, Sofiea Butler, Trinity Butler, Lilly Butler, Stella Butler, Sheyenne Butler, and Adrianna Butler. The family would like to say thank you to all of the Centra Hospice team and to F.L. Showalter for all the kindness and generosity extended to Ricky and his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



