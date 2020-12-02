1/1
Robert Dill Jr.
Robert Clark "Bobby" Dill, Jr., 76 of Bedford, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born on Monday, August 21, 1944 in Key West, FL, a son of Juanita Cortez Dill Creasy of Appomattox who survives and the late Robert C. Dill, Sr. He was also preceded in death by a step-sister, Dee Creasy Gardner. Bobby had retired from Kroger as Produce Manger after 30 years of service. He was a member of the 4-H Drill Team and enjoyed many years as a Scoutmaster for Troop 183. Bobby was an active member at Brookhill Wesleyan Church until he was unable to attend. He loved spending time with family and friends. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Janice Waldron Dill; his children, Robert Anthony â€œTonyâ€� Dill (Joan) of Jacksonville, NC; James Clark "Jimmy" Dill (Angie) of Glasgow, VA and Tammie Dill Balmer (Fred) of Blue Ridge, VA;Â  his grandchildren, Andrew, Timothy, Tyler, Alex, Tristan, Heidi, Kinzee, and JC.; and great grandson, William. He is also survived by his siblings, William Richard "Billy" Dill, Sr. of Bedford, VA, Loxley Creasy of Lynchburg, VA and Sue Creasy Payne (John) of Amherst, VA as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Parkinsons Research, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Oakwood Manor Nursing Home staff for their care and compassion over the last couple of years. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Rodney Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
12:30 PM
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
DEC
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
December 1, 2020
Janice, Our sympathies are with you and your family. Fred and Charlotte Duis
Charlotte Duis
December 1, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shannon Dill
December 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Emily Lunceford
