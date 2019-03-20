Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. McGinnis. View Sign

Robert H. McGinnis, Jr., age 82, of Bedford, departed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Lucille Nellums-Evans McGinnis. Those left to cherish his memory are: two daughters, Anita Jenkins of Columbus, Ohio and Blanche Kelso of Bedford; four sons: Ricky (Kat) Evans of Roanoke, Herman Evans, Carl Evans, and Dr. Marvin (Pam) McGinnis, all of Bedford; five step-daughters, Mary Evans, Barbara Evans, Marilyn Johnson, Carolyn Alexander and Blancheÿ Spinner, all of Bedford; two step-sons, Charles Evans of Somerset, New Jersey and Larry Evans of Selena Beach, California; 30 grandchildren,ÿ a host of great-grandchildren, a devoted and unselfish granddaughter, Kristy (Bobby) Cunnningham who took care of his daily needs and activities until his departure to glory, and many long-loving and caring friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Fairmont Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may view on Wednesday from 1-7pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

Robert H. McGinnis, Jr., age 82, of Bedford, departed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Lucille Nellums-Evans McGinnis. Those left to cherish his memory are: two daughters, Anita Jenkins of Columbus, Ohio and Blanche Kelso of Bedford; four sons: Ricky (Kat) Evans of Roanoke, Herman Evans, Carl Evans, and Dr. Marvin (Pam) McGinnis, all of Bedford; five step-daughters, Mary Evans, Barbara Evans, Marilyn Johnson, Carolyn Alexander and Blancheÿ Spinner, all of Bedford; two step-sons, Charles Evans of Somerset, New Jersey and Larry Evans of Selena Beach, California; 30 grandchildren,ÿ a host of great-grandchildren, a devoted and unselfish granddaughter, Kristy (Bobby) Cunnningham who took care of his daily needs and activities until his departure to glory, and many long-loving and caring friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Fairmont Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may view on Wednesday from 1-7pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home. Funeral Home Bedford Funeral Home

1039 Rock Castle Road

Bedford , VA 24523-4104

(540) 586-9167 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close