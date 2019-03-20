Robert H. McGinnis, Jr., age 82, of Bedford, departed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Lucille Nellums-Evans McGinnis. Those left to cherish his memory are: two daughters, Anita Jenkins of Columbus, Ohio and Blanche Kelso of Bedford; four sons: Ricky (Kat) Evans of Roanoke, Herman Evans, Carl Evans, and Dr. Marvin (Pam) McGinnis, all of Bedford; five step-daughters, Mary Evans, Barbara Evans, Marilyn Johnson, Carolyn Alexander and Blancheÿ Spinner, all of Bedford; two step-sons, Charles Evans of Somerset, New Jersey and Larry Evans of Selena Beach, California; 30 grandchildren,ÿ a host of great-grandchildren, a devoted and unselfish granddaughter, Kristy (Bobby) Cunnningham who took care of his daily needs and activities until his departure to glory, and many long-loving and caring friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 1pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Fairmont Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may view on Wednesday from 1-7pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019