Robert Lynn Dinwiddie, age 84, of Foley, AL, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Oakmont at Gordon Park Assisted Living. He was born January 3, 1935 in Moneta, VA, a son of the late Booker Wallace and Margaret Johnson Dinwiddie. Robert retired from Beneficial Corporation and later owned and operated Superior Mortgage Co. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sue M. Dinwiddie; daughters, Terri Humberson and husband Rusty, Lisa Bailey and husband Cliff; grandchildren, Laura Bailey-McQuiddy and husband Clayton, Hannah Roark and husband Dennis; great grandson, Elijah Harrington; brother, Neil Dinwiddie and wife Mavis; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019