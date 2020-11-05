Ronald Davis â€œRonnieâ€� Carter, 66, of Thaxton, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Bedford on May 24, 1954. A son of the late Luther Davis Carter and Hazel Virginia Orange Carter. In addition to his parents Ronnie was preceded in death by his special four legged friend, Roscoe who he loved dearly. Ronnie was a manâ€™s man. He never met a stranger and was known for his laughter and good conversations. He loved his family and quality time with each of them, especially his late fur buddy, Roscoe. He often could be found farming, gardening, camping, and watching NASCAR. He retired from Bedford Weaving Mill with 40 years of service. He was a member of Glade Creek Baptist Church. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Rickie Ferris Carter; four children, Shannon Davis Carter, Jonathan Carter, Tammy St.Clair Chapman and her husband, Robert and Toby Blaine St.Clair; three grandchildren, Destiny Carter, Sydney Carter and Robbie Chapman; five siblings, Peggy Carter Nester, Joyce Carter, James â€œBluâ€� Carter and his wife, Debbie, Linda Carter Savage and husband, Vann and Debora Carter and her special friend Teresa Hodges; two brothers-in-law, James Edward â€œButchâ€� Ferris and his wife, Peggy and Alan Lee Ferris and his wife, Shirl; mother-in-law, Ruth Ferris. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends. A funeral service and celebration of Ronnieâ€™s life was conducted at 2:00pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Chapel with Pastor Phillip Ayers officiating. The burial followed at Peaks Church and Community Cemetery. The family received friends from 2:00 until 4:00pm and 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.