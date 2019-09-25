Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie J. Meador. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronnie Joe Meador, 73 of Bedford, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born on Sunday, July 21, 1946 in Bedford County, a son of the late Lafayette Lee Meador and Lois Reynolds Meador. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gorrie Lee "Junior" Meador, Dennis Earl Meador, his grandson, Coty Wade Meador and a granddaughter, Sabrina Gayle Thomas. He worked for Patterson Brother Paving for eighteen years and considered them family. He was also passionate about farming and his cattle. Ronnie leaves behind his three children, Sherry Sigmon Roberts (Richard), Michael Joe Meador (Cathy), Crystal Gayle Thomas (Lee); his grandchildren, Scott "Cujo" Sigmon (Brittany), Shelly Rae Sigmon, Cayle Brooke Meador, Cody Lee Thomas, Elizabeth May Thomas (Trey); his great-grandchildren, Liam, Noah, Sadie, Eli & Owen; his companion of 32 years, Zelphia Journall; his friend, Mike Altice; brothers, Tim Meador (Renee), Doug Meador (Pam) & a special aunt, Marguerite Cottrell-Bowden. The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers, calls and messages. Funeral services were held at 2 PM on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Pastor Danny Holdren officiating. Interment followed in Suck Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Monday from 6 until 8 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



