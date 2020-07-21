Rosalind Johnson Kelley, 76 of Roanoke, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Friday, May 19, 1944 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Arnold Duval Johnson and Lorene Dare Nichols Johnson. She was a retired Financial Director at Baker Brothers Heavy Equipment. She attended Virginia Tech. She was a good cook and loved to do so. She was artistic with stained glass and loved to sew and cross stitch. She is survived by her husband, Gene Douglas Kelley; her son, Rhory Harding; her daughter, Pam Kelley Taylor; a brother, Arnold Dan Johnson & a sister, Sue Ketron. Funeral services will be held at the graveside at Mentow Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.