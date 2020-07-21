1/1
Rosalind J. Kelley
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalind's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalind Johnson Kelley, 76 of Roanoke, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Friday, May 19, 1944 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Arnold Duval Johnson and Lorene Dare Nichols Johnson. She was a retired Financial Director at Baker Brothers Heavy Equipment. She attended Virginia Tech. She was a good cook and loved to do so. She was artistic with stained glass and loved to sew and cross stitch. She is survived by her husband, Gene Douglas Kelley; her son, Rhory Harding; her daughter, Pam Kelley Taylor; a brother, Arnold Dan Johnson & a sister, Sue Ketron. Funeral services will be held at the graveside at Mentow Baptist Church Cemetery at 10 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2020 with the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mentow Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved