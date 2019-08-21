Rosemary Anne Warham Overstreet, 80 of Thaxton, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Lansing Warham and Edna Adsit Warham. She is survived by her husband, Michael Thomas Overstreet; daughter, Lisa Overstreet; sons, Johnny Salamacha, Ronnie Dawley. A funeral service was conducted at 10 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Holy Land Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019