Roy Harold Mattox 74 of Bedford, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Roy was born on August 5, 1945 in Sullivan, Missouri to Roy Marvin Mattox and Jessie Juantia (nee Masters) Mattox. Roy is proceeded in death by both parents, his wife of 30 years, Carol Denise (nee Kirby) Mattox and sister-in-law, Carolyn Roberts. Surviving Roy are a brother, Ronnie Roberts of Sullivan, MO. A sister, Charlene Perschbacher and husband Don of Bourbon, MO., a brother-in-law and sister in law, Edward and Natalie Martin of Bedford. Others include special friends, Brian, Melissa and Sarah Bradford of Glade Hill, Va., and other special friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Roy was a decorated Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served with the 1st Cavalry Division and was the NCOIC of the Divisions Casualty Unit before returning to the United States after his tour of duty. For his service to his country`s freedom, Roy was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and other Medals for his service. After leaving the Army, Roy pursued and achieved a career in Retail Management before semi-retiring in 1993 for a little calmer lifestyle. Roy had many hobbies, including model trains, coin collecting, fishing, target shooting and traveling among others. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, where he served in several positions over the years. He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion for many years. In lieu of flowers it was Roy`s request that any memorials be made to the . A funeral service and celebration of Royâ€™s life will be conducted at 1:00 pm on, August 29, 2019 at Mount Olivet Southern Baptist Church, Bedford, VA with Pastor J. R. Graybill officiating and military honors to be provided by American Legion Post 16. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service also at the church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019