Royale Prevette Lazenby, 94 of Bedford passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Woodhaven Nursing Home. She was born on Friday, August 6, 1926 in Hickory, NC, a daughter of the late Buell Lafonda Prevette and Mattie Milliard Prevette. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ashby Lazenby. She is survived by her niece, Kay Prevette. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.