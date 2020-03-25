Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Royce J. Teague. View Sign Service Information Wright Cremation & Funeral Service 1726 Westchester Dive. High Point , NC 27262 (336)-882-0022 Send Flowers Obituary

Royce June Woodford Teague, 88, of Winston-Salem, NC went home to be with the Lord Thursday afternoon March 19, 2020. She was born in Goode, Virginia, attended New London Academy, and majored in Music and Education at Lynchburg College where she met her husband, W. Nolan Teague. Royce began her career teaching third and fourth grade and music in Campbell County. She also taught in Virginia Beach, Bedford, and Roanoke County. She took special interest in her students, getting to know them on a personal level and encouraging them to grow and excel. She so enjoyed visits from her former students and took pride in their accomplishments. Royce was also actively involved in church ministry. While in Bedford, she and Nolan helped establish Trinity Baptist Church where she played the organ. She was a long-time member of Windsor Hills Baptist Church in Roanoke, establishing childrenâ€™s choirs, singing in the adult choir, and directing the youth choir for over 30 years. She also served as church pianist. Her love for the Lord and for music inspired many and she was willing to serve in whatever capacity was needed. After moving to Winston-Salem, she joined Old Town Baptist Church and was a member of the TEL class. In addition to music, she enjoyed golf, sewing, gardening and decorating. She had a love for flowers and could make anything grow. She was also a sports fan and took special interest in ACC basketball and Major League Baseball. This past year while residing at Arbor Ridge, you could often find her visiting on the porch with her buddies. Royce was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Susan Hogan Woodford and John Walter Woodford, her five brothers and three sisters, and her loving husband, Nolan. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Susan and Jim Seyfried, and Beth and Bill Fenimore. Family left to cherish her memory also include numerous nieces, one nephew, a special niece, Phyllis, and her husband Lewis Nunn, and her best friend in the whole world, Marilyn Middleton, and her family. She was a wonderful wife and mother and a great friend to many. A private graveside service will be held at Terrace View Cemetery in Forest, Virginia. A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Old Town Baptist Church, 4386 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Samaritanâ€™s Purse, PO Box 300 Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be expressed at

Royce June Woodford Teague, 88, of Winston-Salem, NC went home to be with the Lord Thursday afternoon March 19, 2020. She was born in Goode, Virginia, attended New London Academy, and majored in Music and Education at Lynchburg College where she met her husband, W. Nolan Teague. Royce began her career teaching third and fourth grade and music in Campbell County. She also taught in Virginia Beach, Bedford, and Roanoke County. She took special interest in her students, getting to know them on a personal level and encouraging them to grow and excel. She so enjoyed visits from her former students and took pride in their accomplishments. Royce was also actively involved in church ministry. While in Bedford, she and Nolan helped establish Trinity Baptist Church where she played the organ. She was a long-time member of Windsor Hills Baptist Church in Roanoke, establishing childrenâ€™s choirs, singing in the adult choir, and directing the youth choir for over 30 years. She also served as church pianist. Her love for the Lord and for music inspired many and she was willing to serve in whatever capacity was needed. After moving to Winston-Salem, she joined Old Town Baptist Church and was a member of the TEL class. In addition to music, she enjoyed golf, sewing, gardening and decorating. She had a love for flowers and could make anything grow. She was also a sports fan and took special interest in ACC basketball and Major League Baseball. This past year while residing at Arbor Ridge, you could often find her visiting on the porch with her buddies. Royce was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Susan Hogan Woodford and John Walter Woodford, her five brothers and three sisters, and her loving husband, Nolan. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Susan and Jim Seyfried, and Beth and Bill Fenimore. Family left to cherish her memory also include numerous nieces, one nephew, a special niece, Phyllis, and her husband Lewis Nunn, and her best friend in the whole world, Marilyn Middleton, and her family. She was a wonderful wife and mother and a great friend to many. A private graveside service will be held at Terrace View Cemetery in Forest, Virginia. A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Old Town Baptist Church, 4386 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Samaritanâ€™s Purse, PO Box 300 Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, NC is in charge of arrangements. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close