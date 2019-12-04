Ruby A. Blake, age 87, of Goode, departed this life on Monday, December 2, 2019. She is survived by six sons: Kenneth, Douglas, Patrick, Kevin, Marvin and Marcus Blake; five daughters: Evelyn Sharpe, Brenda Blake, Sandra Blake, Rosa Bennett and Cynthia Yuille. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00pm at Antioch Baptist Church (Peaksville Community.) Interment will follow in Fairmont Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-7pm at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019