Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby E. Craghead. View Sign

Ruby Ellen Key Craghead passed away peacefully with her family by her side into the arms of her heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Mama died on Daddy's birthday and a celebration of her life was held on her baby girl's birthday, Sunday, March 24th at Peaks Church at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Danny Holdren officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. and burial followed in the church cemetery. Ruby was born on October 12, 1924 in Bedford County, eldest daughter of the late Jimmie Tooms Key and Alma Meador Key. Ruby attended Madison College and taught school for two years, but retired from the Bedford County Extension Service and was a lifetime member of Peaks Church, living each day in faithful service to our Lord Jesus Christ. She was the organist at Peaks for several years and also played violin in the Bedford Orchestra. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Ray Craghead, her eldest daughter, Rebecca Craghead Nance, her brothers, G.H. (Buzzy) and James Key. Mama loved her family and left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patricia C. McCauley and her husband, John, her grandsons, Samuel A. McCauley and Callie; Jason R. McCauley and his wife, Sarah, her sister, Margaret K. Campbell, her son-in-law, Parker Nance; her sister-in-law, Peggy D. Key and all her loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves a special daughter, Sharon Fisher; a son, James R. Craghead and his wife, Kaye; their children, Kyle and his wife, TLC and their children, Everly and Meara; Lucy Craghead and James Craghead; and a granddaughter, Meagan Reardon. Mama grew up as the eldest child, milking cows and farming until her siblings got old enough to help as well, she picked apples and made the best applesauce around. And when Mama had fried chicken, no matter what piece you got, it was all good. She enjoyed and had one of the prettiest yards with Daddy in Bedford County with all their flowers, rhododendron and azaleas. The family requests that in lieu of food you please consider the Bedford DSS food pantry, P.O. Box 1187, Bedford, VA 24523; The Shepherds Table or the Bedford Christian Ministries, both at 217 W. Washington Street, Bedford, VA 24523. The family also appreciates more than we can say all the love, thoughts and prayers we've received from everyone over the past several weeks. God bless you all. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



Ruby Ellen Key Craghead passed away peacefully with her family by her side into the arms of her heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Mama died on Daddy's birthday and a celebration of her life was held on her baby girl's birthday, Sunday, March 24th at Peaks Church at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Danny Holdren officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. and burial followed in the church cemetery. Ruby was born on October 12, 1924 in Bedford County, eldest daughter of the late Jimmie Tooms Key and Alma Meador Key. Ruby attended Madison College and taught school for two years, but retired from the Bedford County Extension Service and was a lifetime member of Peaks Church, living each day in faithful service to our Lord Jesus Christ. She was the organist at Peaks for several years and also played violin in the Bedford Orchestra. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Ray Craghead, her eldest daughter, Rebecca Craghead Nance, her brothers, G.H. (Buzzy) and James Key. Mama loved her family and left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patricia C. McCauley and her husband, John, her grandsons, Samuel A. McCauley and Callie; Jason R. McCauley and his wife, Sarah, her sister, Margaret K. Campbell, her son-in-law, Parker Nance; her sister-in-law, Peggy D. Key and all her loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves a special daughter, Sharon Fisher; a son, James R. Craghead and his wife, Kaye; their children, Kyle and his wife, TLC and their children, Everly and Meara; Lucy Craghead and James Craghead; and a granddaughter, Meagan Reardon. Mama grew up as the eldest child, milking cows and farming until her siblings got old enough to help as well, she picked apples and made the best applesauce around. And when Mama had fried chicken, no matter what piece you got, it was all good. She enjoyed and had one of the prettiest yards with Daddy in Bedford County with all their flowers, rhododendron and azaleas. The family requests that in lieu of food you please consider the Bedford DSS food pantry, P.O. Box 1187, Bedford, VA 24523; The Shepherds Table or the Bedford Christian Ministries, both at 217 W. Washington Street, Bedford, VA 24523. The family also appreciates more than we can say all the love, thoughts and prayers we've received from everyone over the past several weeks. God bless you all. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close