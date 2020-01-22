Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby M. Sanderson. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Myers Sanderson, 92, of Goode passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born on November 27, 1927 in Lynchburg, VA. She is a daughter of the late Silas Rosser Myers and Lemma Worth Riddle Myers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Sanderson; three sisters, Louise Tuck, Arlene Dawson Mary Power, Mildred Myers; one brother, Owen W. Myers; and one step-granddaughter, Beth Lucas. Ruby was a member of Sedalia Baptist Church and active in many aspects of church life, i.e.; cooking for events, Bible study, Vacation Bible School, representative to the Strawberry Association. She graduated from Virginia Baptist Hospital (VBH) School of Nursing and retired as an RN after working for 41 years at Virginia Baptist Hospital where she was loved by her patients, colleagues, & physicians. She enjoyed walking, gardening, animals, working on the farm, cooking and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew her. Ruby is survived by her four children, Brenda Sue Lucas (husband James), Fran Concklin (husband, John), Clarence Sanderson (wife, Lynn) and Ronald Sanderson (wife, Wanda); four grandchildren; one step-grandson; three step-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kim and John Mosia and the staff of Noah's Landing for their love, care and compassions during this most difficult of times. Also, a special thanks to Lacy, whom Ruby thought was her own special therapy dog. In lieu of flowers and in Ruby's memory please consider Big Island and Goode Rescue Squads and Forest Fire Department. A celebration of Ruby's life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sedalia Baptist Church, Big Island, with Rev. Mike Jones officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00pm at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford. To send condolences online please visit



