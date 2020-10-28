1/1
Ruth C. Ellis
1937 - 2020
Ruth Claudine Hodges Ellis, 83, of Bedford, was called home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born in Bedford County, VA on June 28, 1937, a daughter of the late C.B. Hodges and Rosie Clark Hodges. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Ellis; sons, Wayne Dooley, Danny Dooley; and granddaughter, Michelle Dooley. She was retired from G.E. She was a devoted member of Bedford Church of God. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Diane Branham; her son, David Dooley (Pansy); grandchildren, James Dooley, Amber Bennett, Jeremy Branham, Marion Barrineau, Lash Dooley, Brandi Dooley; great-grandchildren, Trinity King, Seth Dooley, Alexander Dooley, Amelia Bennett, Jake Bennett, Chance Dooley; great-great-grandchild, Ashlee Dooley; and sister, Lucille Brown. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Rev. David Scott officiating. Family received friends from 4:00 â€" 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider a donation to St. Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital in memory of their mother. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA 24523
(540) 586-7360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
0 entries
