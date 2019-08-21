Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for S. Andrews.Warren. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Shelton â€œFuzzyâ€ Andrews, 62, of Bedford, died Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born in Bedford County on July 5, 1957 a son of the late Roy Lee Andrew and Viola Bowyer Andrews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers, David, William, and Russell Andrews; and grandsons, Christian and Jeremiah Defibaugh. Warren was a truck driver for Pro Logging. He is survived by his daughter, Krystal Gail Defibaugh and husband Vincent, Jr.; son, Robert Kirby and wife Michelle; sisters, Carleen Tyree, Lelia Moss, Kathy Orange, Dora Mays; grandchildren, Andrew Kirby, Randal Defibaugh, Dakota Kirby, Tyler Defibaugh, Kayleigh Defibaugh, Audrey Kirby, Ava Kirby; great-granddaughter, Ella Mae Kirby; special nephew, Randy Moss; mother of his children, Carsia Gail Branham; and numerous other nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. Family will receive friends following the service until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Childrenâ€™s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



