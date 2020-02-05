Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally S. Moen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Sumiko Kamiya Hite-Larson-Moen, 94, passed away on January 25, 2020 at Morningside of Bellgrade. Born in Kahaluu, Oahu, the territory of Hawaii, she was the daughter of Kichiei Kamiya and Gosei Taira. She was retired from Chesterfield County Planning Department. She belonged to Oak Forest Baptist Church. She enjoyed music, singing, playing the ukulele, and painting. Her family always came first and she was always there when we needed her. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and her love of men. She is survived by her 3 children, Elena Collins, Karen Thompson (Wes) and Vince Hite (Bonnie); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and her special friend Harry Ryan. The memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31 at 2 PM at Oak Forest Baptist Church, 5101 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sally's name to Oak Forest Baptist Church.

Sally Sumiko Kamiya Hite-Larson-Moen, 94, passed away on January 25, 2020 at Morningside of Bellgrade. Born in Kahaluu, Oahu, the territory of Hawaii, she was the daughter of Kichiei Kamiya and Gosei Taira. She was retired from Chesterfield County Planning Department. She belonged to Oak Forest Baptist Church. She enjoyed music, singing, playing the ukulele, and painting. Her family always came first and she was always there when we needed her. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and her love of men. She is survived by her 3 children, Elena Collins, Karen Thompson (Wes) and Vince Hite (Bonnie); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and her special friend Harry Ryan. The memorial service will be held on Friday, January 31 at 2 PM at Oak Forest Baptist Church, 5101 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23832. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sally's name to Oak Forest Baptist Church. Published in Bedford Bulletin on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close