Sandra Kaye Creasy, 66 of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Centra Bedford Hospice House. She was a daughter of the late Frederick Columbus Creasy, Sr. and Willie Kate Mason Creasy. She is survived by her brother, Gary William Creasy. A graveside service was conducted at 2 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.