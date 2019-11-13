Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sara C. Oliver. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Sara Carter Oliver of Bedford, Virginia died November 12, 2019. She was born August 15, 1928 and was the daughter of Onnie Colbert Carter and Ossie Holdren Carter. She is survived by her husband of seventy years, Charles Henry Oliver, Jr., two daughters and sons-in-laws: Sherry Oliver Eales and her husband, Michael Henry Eales, Sue Oliver Kell and her husband, Steven Wayne Kell and seven grandchildren: Kevin Andrew Eales, Cory Hunter Eales and his wife, Kimberly Willis Eales, Casey Nathanial Eales and his wife Hillary Morgan Eales, Kelly Meredith Eales Khalilinia and her husband, Hamed Khalilinia, Carter Michael Eales, Nicholas Oliver Kell, Caitlin Kell Lofaro and her husband, Anthony Francis Lofaro. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Sophia Elizabeth Lofaro, Anthony Philip Lofaro, Salem Eli Eales and Shiloh Rei Eales. Mrs. Oliver was a graduate of Lynchburg College where she received a B.A. Degree in Music and Education. She attended Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary where she studied Design and Interior Decorating. Later, she received a M.A. Degree from the University of Virginia in Education. She was employed by the Bedford County School Board for twenty-three years. Upon her retirement, Mrs. Oliver became Director of the Bedford Merchantsâ€™ Association and in 1985, Director of the Bedford Main Street Association which was one of the first such programs in the State of Virginia. Mrs. Oliver counted it a privilege to serve her hometown of Bedford and in helping to make the area more attractive and viable. She was a former board member of the Bedford Historical Society, the Wharton Memorial Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bedford Main Street Program. She received much satisfaction in giving of her time to Bedford Baptist Church where she was a a choir member for sixty years, a Deacon and a Teacher. Mrs. Oliver enjoyed a life of study, music, community service, gardening and travel. A Memorial Service will be conducted at Bedford Baptist Church December 7, at 11:00 AM with Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Bedford Baptist Church Building Fund, 1516 Oakwood St., Bedford, VA or The National D-Day Foundation, at 106 E. Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523. A private interment service will follow. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Bedford is handling arrangements, (540) 586-3443. Cards and letters can be sent to Charles H. Oliver, Jr., Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville, 1550 Pantops Mountain Place, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911.

Sara Carter Oliver of Bedford, Virginia died November 12, 2019. She was born August 15, 1928 and was the daughter of Onnie Colbert Carter and Ossie Holdren Carter. She is survived by her husband of seventy years, Charles Henry Oliver, Jr., two daughters and sons-in-laws: Sherry Oliver Eales and her husband, Michael Henry Eales, Sue Oliver Kell and her husband, Steven Wayne Kell and seven grandchildren: Kevin Andrew Eales, Cory Hunter Eales and his wife, Kimberly Willis Eales, Casey Nathanial Eales and his wife Hillary Morgan Eales, Kelly Meredith Eales Khalilinia and her husband, Hamed Khalilinia, Carter Michael Eales, Nicholas Oliver Kell, Caitlin Kell Lofaro and her husband, Anthony Francis Lofaro. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Sophia Elizabeth Lofaro, Anthony Philip Lofaro, Salem Eli Eales and Shiloh Rei Eales. Mrs. Oliver was a graduate of Lynchburg College where she received a B.A. Degree in Music and Education. She attended Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary where she studied Design and Interior Decorating. Later, she received a M.A. Degree from the University of Virginia in Education. She was employed by the Bedford County School Board for twenty-three years. Upon her retirement, Mrs. Oliver became Director of the Bedford Merchantsâ€™ Association and in 1985, Director of the Bedford Main Street Association which was one of the first such programs in the State of Virginia. Mrs. Oliver counted it a privilege to serve her hometown of Bedford and in helping to make the area more attractive and viable. She was a former board member of the Bedford Historical Society, the Wharton Memorial Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bedford Main Street Program. She received much satisfaction in giving of her time to Bedford Baptist Church where she was a a choir member for sixty years, a Deacon and a Teacher. Mrs. Oliver enjoyed a life of study, music, community service, gardening and travel. A Memorial Service will be conducted at Bedford Baptist Church December 7, at 11:00 AM with Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Bedford Baptist Church Building Fund, 1516 Oakwood St., Bedford, VA or The National D-Day Foundation, at 106 E. Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523. A private interment service will follow. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Bedford is handling arrangements, (540) 586-3443. Cards and letters can be sent to Charles H. Oliver, Jr., Commonwealth Senior Living at Charlottesville, 1550 Pantops Mountain Place, Charlottesville, Virginia 22911. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close