Sarah Cary Delaney Gardner, age 93, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Valley in Roanoke. She was born in Alexandria, Virginia on June 30, 1926 to Rev. Ernest McDowell Delaney and Jean Fisher Graves Delaney. She is survived by her daughters Katherine Dunlap, Sallie Godwin & Anne Gardner. A memorial service for Ms. Gardner will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Second Presbyterian Church of Roanoke. Her ashes will be buried in the family plot at the Longwood Cemetery in Bedford in a private ceremony. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019