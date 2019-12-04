Sharon Lewis McConville, 57, of Goode, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Greg W. McConville for twenty-six years, and the loving mother of her three children: Megan, Hunter, and Emery. Born in Farmville, Virginia on February 5, 1962, she was a daughter of Joseph Ted Lewis and Janice Pauline Lewis. In addition to her husband, children, and parents, Sharon is also survived by her two sisters: Linda Loveday and husband, Danny, Andrea Kelly and husband, Jarrett; one sister-in-law Tracey Harvey and husband, John, along with her four nieces and eleven nephews, as well as her grandchild: Camden. She will forever be missed, and eternally loved by all her family. Sharon was employed with Bedford Centra Hospice and was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Pleasant View Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Ewing officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuernalhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019