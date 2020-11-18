After a courageous and graceful fight against ovarian cancer, Sheri Lynn Baldwin Brown, age 56, of Bedford, Virginia passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. Sheri was born on July 6th, 1964 in Pikeville, Kentucky and was preceded in death by her sweet mother, Anna Rhae Coleman Baldwin. She is survived by her father, Charles Franklin Baldwin of Bedford, Virginia; her sister, Rebecca Denise Spinner and brother in law, Robert Antonio Spinner; her three nephews, Robert Addison Spinner, Charles Tyson Spinner (Lindy Marie, Maddox Michael, Homer Bradley), and Jamison Ray Spinner. She also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, a sister from the heart, and friends whom she has loved dearly. All who know and love Sheri Lynn were blessed to be a part of her journey and life. Her career choice of an Occupational Therapist Assistant was reflective of her love for people and her heart to always care for others. She lived her life to the fullest and provided laughter, joy, and â€œsunshineâ€� to others even throughout her fight against cancer. Her faith and love for the Lord provided her with strength until her last day. Sheri will forever be cherished and carried close in the hearts of her family and those who love her. Each heart and life she left behind is stronger and brighter because she was a part of it. She will be missed and because of her loving impact on so many, she will continue to create smiles, laughter, and warmth as we all remember her each day. The family will privately celebrate her life together. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance: OCRA â€" Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, 14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110 New York, NY 10122. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.