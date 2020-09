Shirley Knight Stephens, 84 of Huddleston, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Charles Hammond Knight and Grace Elizabeth Phelps Knight. She is survived by her husband, James Mitchell Stephens; her daughters, Vickie Burr, Wendy Gallant, Donna Crary, Jackie Tucker, Lu Ann Stephens; her son, Mike Stephens. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Updike Funeral Chapel, Huddleston. Interment was in Mentow Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.