Shirley L. Logwood
Shirley Loujean Underwood Logwood, 83, of Goode, passed away on Monday November 23, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on September 21, 1937 in Pulaski, VA. A daughter of the late Irvin William Underwood and Ivory Obrian Underwood. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Della Louise Moore; one brother, James Underwood and three stepbrothers, Addison Underwood, Leroy Underwood and Billy Underwood. Shirley was a loving wife who loved working crossword puzzles, cooking and cleaning. She also loved country music especially Charley Pride. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Sam Edward Lee Logwood and her sister, Betty Anderson. In addition to her husband and sister, she was also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. For those wishing to leave contributions in Shirleyâ€™s memory please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. A graveside service and celebration of Shirleyâ€™s life will be conducted at 11am on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park with Les Whealton officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Bedford is assisting the family.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
November 26, 2020
RIP Aunt Shirley you will never be forgotten now you are with MOM your sister !! Love you
Peggy Irby
