Shirley Mae Bowyer, 78 of Evington, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on April 3, 1941 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Hilary Marsh Bowyer and Earle Elizabeth Davenport Bowyer. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Esther Ashley. She was retired from General Electric and was a member of Nicopolis United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Thomas Edward Lacy & his wife, June; her grandsons, Michael Edward Lacy, David Lee Lacy; her sisters, Margaret Whorley, Elsie Laverne Mitchell & her husband, Marshall and her brothers, Robert William Bowyer & his wife, Delores, James R. Bowyer & his wife, Carleen; her brother-in-law, Robert Ashley, Jr. & her very special friend, Ira Robertson. The family would like to thank Bedford Centra Hospital and the Bedford County Nursing Home for the kindness and care. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Nicopolis United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



