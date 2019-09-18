Shirley Mae Reburn, age 90, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Bedford County on June 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Fred and Vesta Reburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Reburn, Jr. and a sister, Gracie Reburn Mabry. Shirley graduated from New London Academy.Â She retired from C. & P. Telephone Co. after 37 years and was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. She is survived by a niece, Diane Templeton (Mike) and niece, Cheryl Mabry Noell (Roger); as well as many cousins, and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 18121 Forest Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Services are private. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019