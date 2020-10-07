1/
Stephen J. Elliott
Stephen John Elliott, 36 of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on Friday, May 18, 1984 in Lynchburg, a son of Donna Kay Karnes of Bedford who survives and the late Stephen W. Elliott. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his step-father, Todd Friske; his sisters, Natasha Karnes, Brittany Craighead. The family held a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the homeplace. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
