Stephen John Elliott, 36 of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on Friday, May 18, 1984 in Lynchburg, a son of Donna Kay Karnes of Bedford who survives and the late Stephen W. Elliott. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his step-father, Todd Friske; his sisters, Natasha Karnes, Brittany Craighead. The family held a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the homeplace. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.