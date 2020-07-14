1/1
Stephen W. Wright
Stephen Wayne Wright,70, of Big Island, VA died Tuesday July 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne R. Wright. He is survived by his mother Mrs. Ann B. Wright of Boonsboro, VA; son Christopher Wayne Wright of Bedford, VA; grandchildren, Dana Fitzgerald, Tyler Wright, Heather Wright; Three great-granddaughters, sisters, Susan Scruggs and husband Tom, Patty Fortune and husband Ricky; special cousin Charles Lee Wright; Numerous Nieces, Nephews and all his â€œRiver Ratâ€� friends whom he thought of as brothers. Steve was a veteran and served in the United States Army. He loved to fish and his time spent on the James river. A celebration of Steveâ€™s life will be held at a later date. Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
