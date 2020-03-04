Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue C. Byrne. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Carol Dickason Byrne of Homeplace Farms, Lowry passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1929 in Russellville, Kentucky the only child of the late William Tyler Dickason and Wafe Head Dickason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Byrne and her son, James Lawrence (Larry) Byrne. She is survived by three children, twin daughters, Carol Byrne Bolling (Richard) of Bedford, Bridget Ellen Byrne (Mel Fitzgerald) of Richmond and youngest son, John Tyler Byrne (Cathy) of Bedford. In addition, she is survived by ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She will be remembered for many things including her sharp tongue, homebaked cakes and seasonal fruits. The family would like to thank all caregivers over the years and most recently Robin, Cathy and Diane. The family requests that those wishing to make memorials to consider the Goode Rescue Squad, 9261 Forest Road, Goode, VA 24556 or Friends of the Bedford Public Library, 321 North Bridge Street, Bedford, VA 24523. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a memorial service will follow at 2 PM in the chapel with Sam Williams officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



