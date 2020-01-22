Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan C. Gardner. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Susan Camille Gardner, 73, of Huddleston passed away on Monday, January 20th, 2020 with her family and close friends at home on her beloved farm. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the only child of the late Charles and Gayle Cheuvront. Susan is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dr. Don Gardner and her two sons Andy and his wife Katie (Grandsons: Grant & Garrett), Sam and his wife Ashley (Grandchildren: Lilly & Bryce). Susan graduated from Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1970, one of only four women in her graduating class. She spent a lifetime in the agricultural community starting her own veterinary practice with her husband in 1971, Bedford Animal Hospital. She later worked for the State of Virginia as Director of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Regional Diagnostic Laboratory in Lynchburg Virginia until retiring to spend the rest of her years on her farm. Susan was a lifetime member of the American Veterinary Medical Assoc. and the Virginia Veterinary Medical Assoc. where she served as a director for multiple years. She was a member of the Virginia Academy of Food Animal Practitioners and the American Association of Bovine Practitioners. She was a founding mother of Unity of the Seven Hills church. She was very active in the Bedford County Farm Bureau as a member of the Board of Directors and the Chairwoman of the Womenâ€™s Committee for many years. In 2018 she was awarded the Distinguished Service Award for her dedication to the organization. A lover of the outdoors and all animals, she spent each morning with her dogs, checking her cattle. A strong, loving individual, she met everyone with a smile and genuine interest in their lives. Known for her excellent cooking, she always brought family and friends around the table and no one ever left her house hungry. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Huddleston Fire Department, 5377 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Huddleston, VA 24104 or the Huddleston Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 77, Huddleston, VA 24104 in her memory. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



