Tammy Darlene McKinney, 63 of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late William Daugherty and Virginia Childers Daugherty. She is survived by her husband, Robert Lee McKinney, Jr.; daughter, Wendi St. Clair; son, Jonathan Casey McKinney. There will be no service. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.