Tandee Lynne Lester, 51 of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 26, 1969 in Camp Lejune, NC a daughter of John C. Lester III of Forest and Virginia Davenport Arrington of Bedford. In addition to her father and mother, she is survived by her sisters, Melinda Gail Fitzgerald, Candall Lester Hilton. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.