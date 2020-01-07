TayLynn Marie Snyder, 7, of Bedford, passed away on January 4, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charlottesville on October 6, 2012 to Kelsey Bayne and Bruce Snyder. TayLynn was a strong, sweet, courageous, fighter who was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a beautiful child both inside and outside. Our Princess will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Jim and Teresa Widener; Mema, Suzanne Snyder; great-grandmother, Patricia Lloyd Jones; sister, Kristyana Mae Myers-Bayne; cousin, Nicolas James Sipes; uncle and aunt, Robert and Jessica Bayne and aunts, Catrina Bradner and Cassandra Whittaker. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in TayLynnâ€™s memory please consider, 1p36 Deletion Support & Awareness, ATTN: Karen Bess, 48 Cornfield lane, Warwick, NY 10990. A funeral service and celebration of TayLynnâ€™s life will be conducted at 2:00 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Pastor Chris Dowd officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 also at Tharp Bedford. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bedford Bulletin on Jan. 8, 2020