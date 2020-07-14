Telsie Charles Haga, 87, of Bedford died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Whitetop (Grayson County, VA) on February 3, 1933, a son of the late James Virgil Haga and Clyde Gamble Haga. Telsie was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hazel Norris Haga; three sisters and eight brothers. Telsie was a member of Bedford Baptist Church, the Liberty Class and the Joyful Singers. He was a proud Army Veteran who served during the Korean War from 1950-1953. Telsie was a kind and gentle soul who loved the Lord, his family and his country. Telsie is survived by son, Lamie Haga and wife, Pam of Pine Mountain, GA; daughters, Leigh Anne Carroll and husband, Barry of Bedford, Sandra Jones and husband, Nelson of Amherst, VA; grandchildren, MaryAnn Jones and husband Dr. Kyle Meikle of Baltimore, MD; Holly Jones of Lynchburg, VA, Dennis Haga of Asheboro, NC, Chelsea Foust and husband, Jordan of Thomasville, NC, Laura Leigh Haga of Athens, GA, Sarah Anne Carroll of Richmond,VA, Nelson Carroll of Roanoke,VA, Lamie Carroll of Kansas City, Missouri, Emily Carroll of Richmond, VA; great-grandchildren, Mary Beth Foust, Braxton Foust, Brennan Foust, Bethan Meikle-Jones, Malcolm Meikle-Jones; Sisters-in-law, Grace Haga of Whitetop; Helen Haga Deathridge of Richmond, Tommie Haga of Maryland; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside memorial service will be held 9:00 a.m. Monday morning, July 13, 2020 at the columbarium at Oakwood Cemetery off of Park Street with Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. Face Coverings are required at the service, and we will be practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider Bedford Baptist Church www.bedfordbaptist.org
or Bedford Area Hospice 1621 Whitfield Dr. Bedford, Va. 24523.Â Arrangements by Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.