Terri Lea Miller, 57, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born in Ocala, Florida on September 3, 1962 a daughter of the late Bobby Waller and Kathy Pope. Terri is survived by her partner, Brenda Gardiner; sons, Matthew, Mark and Adam Miller; brothers, Mike and Richard Waller; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bedford Cowboy Church 1879 Big Island Hwy, Bedford Va. 24523. Burch- Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin on Jan. 8, 2020
