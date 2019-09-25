Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry O. Overstreet. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Well Done. On September 23, 2019, after a fruitful life of service that spanned three states: Hawaii, Michigan, and finally Virginia, Terry Overstreet, age 65, closed his eyes in this world and opened them in the presence of Jesus Christ. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, educator, and pastor.Â Terry was born in Bedford, Virginia, on August 26, 1954, to Greenwood and Jeanette Overstreet and graduated from Staunton River High School, where he excelled in various sports which resulted in several athletic scholarship offers from notable schools. However, he chose to follow God's call and attended Bob Jones University to prepare for a lifetime in ministry. He married Sharon Ruth Crowley in 1976 at Montrose Baptist Church in Rockville, Maryland. Immediately after their wedding, He and Sharon flew to the Big Island of Hawaii to begin their ministry where he taught at the Henry Opukahaia School, worked in Christian camping around the island and began a small church which bore much fruit. In 1979, Terry moved his family to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he served as an assistant pastor for Heritage Baptist Church. In 1982, Terry, again, moved his family to Northern Virginia where he took pastor ship of Bethel Regular Baptist Church near Tysons Corner, Virginia. After three years at Bethel he started Believers Baptist Church in 1985. After thirteen temporary locations they succeeded in purchasing Leesburg Christian School and property in Leesburg, Virginia. The Lord blessed him with thirty-one fruitful years as head pastor of Believers Baptist Church in spite of a devastating arson fire and difficult efforts at rebuilding.Â After retiring in 2016, he left a continuing ministry that was housed in a beautiful 37,000 square foot building. In his final years of retirement he lived with his wife in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania,Â Roanoke, Virginia, Pembroke, Virginia, and finally residing in Blacksburg, Virginia, where spent his final years as a member and deacon of Harvest Baptist Church under the pastor ship of his second oldest son, Jonathan Overstreet. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Sharon, and his four children: Joel (wife Suzi), Jonathan (wife Heather), Christina Schlichting (husband Howie), and Daniel; thirteen grandchildren;Â three brothers, Tim (wife Starla), Todd (wife Anne)Â and Travis (wife Kim);Â two sisters, Teresa Acosta and Tammy Payne; seven nieces and nephews; eight aunts, one uncle; many cousins, and many devoted friends-all mourning, yet rejoicing. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, from 6-8pm, at Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 1737 Robertson Road, Bedford, Virginia 24523; Memorial service on Saturday, 12:30 pm, at Harvest Baptist Church, 201 Lucas Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060; Graveside service after memorial service at Staunton Baptist Church, 15267 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Huddleston, Virginia 24104.Â All are invited to the dinner fellowship after graveside at Grace Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please a consider a donation to: Terry Overstreet Ministry Scholarship Fund. Please make checks and donations payable to: Kingâ€™s Business Ministries, (subject line: Terry Overstreet Ministry Scholarship Fund), 303 Franklin Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bedford, Virginia. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019

