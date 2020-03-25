Terry Wayne Overstreet, 43, of Bedford, died March 18, 2020. He was born in Bedford, VA on March 23, 1976, a son of Michael Mehaffey and wife, Leslie and the late Wanda â€œSusieâ€ Overstreet. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward Burks Overstreet, James and Edna Welch; and his aunt, Loretta Overstreet. He was employed at Bedford Weaving Mill. Terry is survived by his girlfriend, Kelly Buchanan; children, Kayden Overstreet, Jennah Overstreet; uncles, Danny Lee Overstreet, Edward B. â€œJuniorâ€ Overstreet, Jr., Wayne Overstreet (Kelly); aunt, Pam Shepherd (Tim); and numerous cousins and other family. A graveside service was held at 12:00 Noon, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Earl Ragland officiating. A private visitation will be held. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020