Terry W. Overstreet

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry W. Overstreet.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Terry Wayne Overstreet, 43, of Bedford, died March 18, 2020. He was born in Bedford, VA on March 23, 1976, a son of Michael Mehaffey and wife, Leslie and the late Wanda â€œSusieâ€ Overstreet. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward Burks Overstreet, James and Edna Welch; and his aunt, Loretta Overstreet. He was employed at Bedford Weaving Mill. Terry is survived by his girlfriend, Kelly Buchanan; children, Kayden Overstreet, Jennah Overstreet; uncles, Danny Lee Overstreet, Edward B. â€œJuniorâ€ Overstreet, Jr., Wayne Overstreet (Kelly); aunt, Pam Shepherd (Tim); and numerous cousins and other family. A graveside service was held at 12:00 Noon, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Earl Ragland officiating. A private visitation will be held. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
logo
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.