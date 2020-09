Theresa Louise Miller, 60 of Moneta, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Claude Allen Stover and Shelby Paitsel Stover. She is survived by her daughters, Connie Miller & Carrie Miller. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.