Thomas F. Fike
Thomas Fraser Fike, 78 of Bedford, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on Monday, May 18, 1942 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a son of the late Irwin Fred Fike and Olive Adele Fraser Fike. He was retired from Virginia Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer, was a Veteran of the U. S. Navy and a deacon at Lighthouse Freewill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Carol Smith Fike; his son, Kevin C. Fike (Sandra); his daughter, Annette Fike Lachniet (Dale); his grandchildren, Amanda Rider (Mike), Matt Laughter (Jess), Brian Lachniet (Rachael), Jason Lachniet (Ciera), Scott Fike (Ashleigh), Amber Chestnut (Avery), Michael Lachniet; his great-grandchildren, Reagan Fike, Logan Rider, Landon Lachniet, Kyson Laughter, Cheyenne Lachniet, Khase Laughter, Taelyn Lachniet, Koda Grace Laughter, Miller Lachniet; his sisters, Adele Foshay (Jim), sister, Ginger Davis (Marc). A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
November 19, 2020
A dear friend who will be sorely missed. God bless him and all his family.
Merl Bell
Friend
