Thomas Fraser Fike, 78 of Bedford, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born on Monday, May 18, 1942 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a son of the late Irwin Fred Fike and Olive Adele Fraser Fike. He was retired from Virginia Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer, was a Veteran of the U. S. Navy and a deacon at Lighthouse Freewill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Carol Smith Fike; his son, Kevin C. Fike (Sandra); his daughter, Annette Fike Lachniet (Dale); his grandchildren, Amanda Rider (Mike), Matt Laughter (Jess), Brian Lachniet (Rachael), Jason Lachniet (Ciera), Scott Fike (Ashleigh), Amber Chestnut (Avery), Michael Lachniet; his great-grandchildren, Reagan Fike, Logan Rider, Landon Lachniet, Kyson Laughter, Cheyenne Lachniet, Khase Laughter, Taelyn Lachniet, Koda Grace Laughter, Miller Lachniet; his sisters, Adele Foshay (Jim), sister, Ginger Davis (Marc). A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.