Thomas Ralph Perdue, 80 of Moneta, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Runk & Pratt. He was a son of the late Charles Thomas Perdue and Maggie Alice Harris Perdue. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Burnette Perdue; three daughters, Alice Miller, Cathy Green, Laura Hall. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Diamond Hill Baptist Church. Interment was in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019