Thornton Lee Cannaday, 91 of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Lisa. He was born on Saturday, April 7, 1928 in Patrick County, a son of the late Urbane Esley Cannaday and Ella Williams Cannaday. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Colene Turman Cannaday, his son, Esley Harmon Cannaday, three brothers, Harley E. Cannaday, G. Labon Cannaday, Ralph L. Cannaday and a sister, Juanita C. Thomas. He was a retired from Citty Ford with 41 years service, was a member of Bedford Baptist Church as well as V. F. W. Post # 2157 and B. P. O. E # 321. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy having served during World War II. He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda C. Gibbons & husband, Michael, Lisa C. Dease & husband, Marc; granddaughters, Brittanie Berry & husband, Ben, Emily Gibbons; grandsons, Ryan Gibbons & wife, Katie; his sister, Ilene C. Compton. The family extends our heartfelt appreciation to his loving caregivers, Holly Hatley and Glenda Dalton. A funeral service was held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bedford Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. David Henderson officiating. Interment was in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements were being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



